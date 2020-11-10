Life is Set to Change for New NASCAR Champion Chase Elliott

From Autoweek





Life is about to change for Chase Elliott, even if he can’t fully comprehend all the ways.

At 24, Elliott has become the youngest driver to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship since Jeff Gordon (24) in 1995.

That distinction is important because it was always the expectation that Elliott would assume a leadership role for NASCAR in the mold of Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr. In fact, the responsibility was arguably thrust upon him sooner than anticipated as a 20-year-old rookie expected to replace Gordon in the iconic Hendrick Motorsports No. 24.

And through it all, Elliott has proved himself capable of serving as a face of the sport, even if he didn’t embrace it in the same manner Gordon had.

Elliott is a mixture of Earnhardt’s humility and the everyman traits of Jimmie Johnson. So, it was a representative passing of the torch Elliott triumphed in Johnson’s final race as a full-time Cup Series driver.



"Today I feel like symbolized a lot of great things, and I feel like there's a lot of things from today I'll look back on in a week or a month or a year, and I'll be like, dang, that was really cool," Elliott said. "That being one of them for sure.

"Jimmie and I have shared some really cool moments on track, and they've been in really big moments of my career … For the greatest of all time to be kind of hanging it up today and to win a championship on that day, I mean, that's just a really cool thing.

"As a fan of his, first of all, and as a person that's looked up to Jimmie in many ways over the years, I'm not sure I could have dreamt that any better."

The Season Finale 500 was a send-off for Clint Bowyer and Matt Kenseth, too. Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick are likely to retire over the next several, if not couple, of years. Denny Hamlin is approaching his final seasons.

Like his father, Awesome Bill from Dawsonville, Elliott is putting together a streak of consecutive most popular driver awards. Chase Elliott was already one of the faces of the sport, and now he is its champion.

And again, he’s not aware right now of what is about to change.

"I don't know what it changes, to be honest with you," Elliott said. "I'm not really sure that I realize what has happened. Ask me when we get to Daytona if it changed anything for me or not because I don't know right now."

He’s right that he will realize come Daytona.

Elliott will be forever introduced as 'NASCAR Cup Series champion' at every hospitality function. At some point, it will hit him that every retired Cup Series champion has been inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

He cried upon crossing the finish line.

Elliott knows something has happened, that his life has changed in ways he can’t yet comprehend, but he knows things won’t quite be the same.

"I don't feel like I'm a crier in these situations, but dang, I feel like there's going to come a time where I'm probably going to break down and really lose it," Elliott said. "I feel like I kind of did there after the race, and then you get caught up in everything else that's going on.

"I'm really looking forward to just kind of sitting back and looking at everything from a different perspective and just enjoying it.

"But I'm also going to enjoy it as I'm living it because this is something that may not ever happen ever again, and I recognize that. It's a moment and a time and an accomplishment that I will never, ever, ever, ever, ever take for granted. It's a really big deal to me."

