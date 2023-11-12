Life-saving drug trials to get go-ahead faster under Brexit plans to cut red tape

A non-Covid clinical trial backlog has been eliminated thanks to the cutting of EU red tape

Life-saving drug trials will get the green light more quickly under plans to take advantage of Brexit by cutting red tape.

Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, will on Sunday announce a new fast-track process halving the time it takes for some research to get under way.

Regulators have cleared a backlog of more than 2,000 applications, which built up after a surge of interest in research in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Writing jointly with June Raine, the head of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Mr Barclay pledged to streamline research processes further as part of the biggest reform of clinical trials for more than 20 years.

The changes have come about because regulators have more freedom to design their own processes, including identifying trials that can be authorised more quickly.

Although applications should be assessed within 30 days, the average wait hit four months earlier this year following a surge of applications. In an average year, the MHRA normally approves around 750 new trials per year. Since July, it has approved 2,200, wiping out a backlog of almost 1,000.

Steve Barclay has pledged to streamline research processes further - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

On Sunday, Mr Barclay and Ms Raine will set out plans meaning that approval time for low-risk trials will be reduced to 14 days. The changes apply to phase three and four trials, meaning safety risks have already been examined, and in cases where there are no known safety risks.

Any study giving humans drugs must be signed off by the MHRA, which assesses applications for tests of new treatments for killers such as dementia, cancer, heart disease.

Writing for The Telegraph, the pair said the changes are part of the biggest reforms of clinical trials regulation for more than 20 years, saying they are “slashing red tape”. They added that the changes took advantage of the opportunities of Brexit for “total overhaul of clinical trials regulation”.