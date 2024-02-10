Life after Montana Fouts for Alabama softball: No-hitter, 5-0 start at Buzz Classic

Alabama softball could not have asked for a better start to the season.

The Crimson Tide started 2024 off with a perfect 5-0 record at the Buzz Classic in Atlanta, with several players and assistant coaches making their Alabama softball debuts. The Crimson Tide defeated Villanova 3-0 on Thursday night, followed by wins over Longwood (13-0) and Georgia Tech (3-1) on Friday. It closed out Buzz Classic play on Saturday with two more wins: over Longwood (7-2) and Georgia Tech (5-1).

Here are observations and takeaways from Alabama softball's outing at the Buzz Classic.

Pitchers Kayla Beaver, Jocelyn Briski shine in Alabama softball debuts

In her Alabama debut, fifth-year senior Kayla Beaver threw a no-hitter for the Crimson Tide, the third of her career and the 46th in program history. The Central Arkansas transfer struck out 14 batters and walked just one in Alabama's 3-0 victory over Villanova on Thursday. Beaver also started in the circle for Saturday's game vs. the Yellow Jackets, allowing three hits, one earned run and walking two batters in seven innings pitched.

Also making her Crimson Tide debut and first career start was freshman Jocelyn Briski, who started vs. Georgia Tech on Friday. Briski got her first win, striking out five, walking two and allowing six hits and just one earned run in her seven innings. Briski also came in for relief in the Crimson Tide's Saturday matchup vs. Longwood, picking up her second win and striking out seven, giving up three hits and no earned runs.

Alabama softball bats were hot

Alabama started the season out swinging, literally. And the bats were ready for it.

In Alabama's season-opening win over Villanova, Abby Duchscherer had her first career multi-hit game and finished with two RBIs for a career high. Duchscherer also added four RBIs and four hits in Saturday's games.

Kenleigh Cahalan hit the first home run of the year for the Crimson Tide on Friday, finishing the classic with six hits and three RBIs. In Alabama's lopsided 13-0 win over Longwood, Kali Heivillin finished with a career-best five RBIs, with a three-run home run in the fourth and a double in the fifth. In total, the Crimson Tide finished the Buzz Classic with 43 hits, 31 runs scored and 30 RBIs.

Johnson sisters make big plays in outfield

Pitching played its part in keeping runs off the board, but so did the Tide's defense, especially outfielders and sisters Jenna and Lauren Johnson making a pair of highlight-reel catches. In Friday's game vs. Georgia Tech, Jenna robbed Georgia Tech of a potential game-tying three-run home run with one out in the bottom of the fourth, jumping up and making the catch with her back against the fence. In Saturday's game vs. the Yellow Jackets, the younger Johnson, Lauren, made an impressive diving catch in left-center field in the bottom of the fourth.

Right fielder Larissa Preuitt also had an impressive catch in the bottom on the seventh inning vs. Georgia Tech on Saturday, helping the Crimson Tide out of a rut with loaded bases and zero outs. After jumping up to catch the ball against the fence, Preuitt completed the double play and the next batter up struck out swinging to end it.

The Crimson Tide defense made just one error through its five games at the classic and allowed only four runs.

What's next?

Alabama softball returns to Tuscaloosa to host the 2024 Easton Bash at Rhoads Stadium from Feb. 16-18 where it will play a slate of five games between St. Thomas, Virginia and Southern Indiana.

