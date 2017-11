Kevin Dyson knows about the highs and lows of being an NFL wide receiver. Many football fans remember him for his part in the Music City Miracle. But he?d rather you forget his role during the final play of Super Bowl 34 -- getting tackled one yard short of the end zone instead of tying the game. That would a sob story for anyone, but Dyson can?t seem to keep a smile off his face. Today, he?s living out another dream of working with kids.