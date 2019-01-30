Life after AD? Jahlil Okafor shines again in Anthony Davis' absence with 27 vs. Rockets

Like their projected longterm outlook, the New Orleans Pelicans are currently dealing with life without Anthony Davis.

Their All-NBA center, who has demanded a trade out of New Orleans, also just missed his fifth straight game with a sprained index finger on his left hand.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Okafor is next man up if Davis is traded

The injury is giving the Pelicans a glimpse of what life will look like for the rest of the season if they do deal Davis before the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

It involves a lot of Jahlil Okafor.

While that thought is reason enough for Pelicans fans to groan, Okafor is showing signs of life not seen much since he left Duke as the No. 3 pick in the 2015 NBA draft.

Okafor thrives as Davis sits with injury

He’s played well with Davis’ minutes in the last five games, including Tuesday’s 27-point effort in a 116-107 win over the Houston Rockets.

Tuesday was the third time in those five games that Okafor has eclipsed 20 points and the fourth time he’s logged a double-double.

[Ditch the pen and paper on football’s biggest day. Go digital with Squares Pick’em!]

Okafor added 12 points and two blocks against the Rockets and is averaging 21.2 points, 11 rebounds and 2.6 blocks during Davis’ absence.

Not bad for a guy who was considered washed up and signed what many believed to be a last-chance deal with the Pelicans in the offseason. Right now, he’s making the most of that chance.

Recently abandoned as an NBA relic, Jahlil Okafor is showing signs that he can carve out a role with the Pelicans if Anthony Davis is traded. (Getty)

Okafor left behind in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia 76ers selected Okafor in the 2015 draft as part of “The Process”, which quickly moved on without him with the emergence of Joel Embiid and the realization that his defensive deficiencies and lack of range on offense did not fit the mold of a modern NBA center.

Story continues

He had a solid rookie season in Philadelphia, averaging 17.5 points and seven rebounds while shooting 50.8 percent from the field.

But by his third NBA season, Okafor found himself glued to the bench as Embiid took over the center position in Philadelphia. Okafor played in just two games to start the 2017-18 season before the 76ers traded him to the Brooklyn Nets.

Limited action in Brooklyn

There, he averaged 6.4 points and 2.9 rebounds playing 12.6 minutes per game for 26 games. In the offseason, he signed a two-year partially guaranteed deal with the Pelicans for the veteran’s minimum.

Okafor hasn’t seen much playing time behind arguably the NBA’s best center this season, averaging 11.9 minutes per game.

But he’s been given a chance to showcase his skills with Davis’ injury and is making the most of it.

Can Okafor overcome his deficiencies over the long run?

If Davis does end up being traded before the deadline, Okafor will likely inherit those minutes, a windfall he surely didn’t anticipate when signing in the offseason. If so, nobody in New Orleans will mistake Okafor for being near the same class as their departed All-Star.

Okafor is still a defensive liability and nothing close to resembling a 3-point threat.

But he may be able to carve out an NBA role, something that seemed like a long shot just a few months ago.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Report: Trump to make a play on Super Bowl Sunday

• Lonzo not interested in playing for Pelicans

• ‘Madden’ predicts winner of Super Bowl LIII

• Wetzel: Comics try, mostly fail, to make Bill Belichick laugh

