Lierz, Haskell eliminated in Round of 32 at 114th Missouri Amateur Championship

Jun. 26—St. Joseph's two remaining representatives in the 114th Missouri Amateur Championship were knocked out in the Round of 32 Friday at The Club at Porto Cima in Sunrise Beach.

Bishop LeBlond alum and current KU golfer Hank Lierz was defeated by Alex Locke of Springfield in match play. Locke defeated Lierz, 3 and 2, ending the tournament for Lierz.

St. Joseph native Brian Haskell was defeated by William Woods golfer Logan Smith of La Plata, 4 and 2.

Locke and Smith both won their Round of 16 matches Friday and will advance to Saturday's quarterfinal round.

The Round of 16 was partially suspended due to weather Friday. Remaining Round of 16 matches will tee off at 8 a.m. Saturday. The quarterfinal and semifinal rounds will begin immediately following the conclusion of the Round of 16.

The 114th Missouri Amateur Champion will be crowned Sunday.

Jacob Lang can be reached at jacob.lang@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowLang.