Jakob Fuglsang solos to victory at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

4:03PM

Fuglsang wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Jakob Fuglsang has won Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the biggest race of his career. The Dane knew what he need to do – ride solo to the line – and he and his Astana team-mates executed the plan to perfection.

Fuglsang, 34, won the 256-kilometre race through the Belgian Ardennes in six hours 37 mins 37 secs, 27 secs ahead of Davide Formolo who finished second while a second Bora-Hansgrohe rider, Maximilian Schachmann, finished third a further 30 secs back.

Adam Yates was the highest placed British rider after the Mitchelton-Scott rider finished in fourth spot, 57 seconds after Fuglsang.

Meanwhile, Wout Poels was the highest placed Team Sky rider – 10th – in what was the final race for the British team under its current sponsors following the takeover of their racing license by Team Ineos.

4:00PM

2km to go

There's no way Fuglsang is going to be caught, the Dane leads by around a minute.

3:59PM

4km to go

Jakob Fuglsang almost came a cropper after his front wheel appeared to lock up on a fast descent. The Astana rider, though, saved himself and stayed upright on what are now wet slippery roads.

He may have lost a milli-second or two there, but think he is going to hold on today and claim the biggest win of his career.

3:56PM

6km to go

Looking good for Jakob Fuglsang who could become the first Dane since Rolf Sorensen in 1993 to win one of the monuments of cycling. Davide Formolo is refusing to give up the chase, but the Italian still trails by around 20secs.

3:53PM

8km to go

Jakob Fuglsang's advantage over the main chasing pack has increased to 35secs. Davide Formolo is 20secs behind the Dane, while Michael Woods is a bit further back.

3:50PM

Fuglsang goes!

Jakob Fuglsanghas managed to shake off Davide Formolo. The 35-year-old Dane has just over 10km of road remaining, but has a lead of around 20secs.

3:49PM

13km to go

Michael Woods has been dispatched by Jakob Fuglsang and Davide Formolo. The duo now lead by around 20secs, could this be the day Fuglsang finally lands a monument? He's been in great form recently, but has not quite managed to take the top step.

3:46PM

14km to go

Jakob Fuglsang, Michael Woodsand Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) have managed to chip off the front. The trio has 2016 winner Wout Poels (Team Sky) in pursuit.

3:43PM

15km to go

We're onto the Côte de La Roche-aux-Faucons and the breakaway is over. Michael Woods, who finished here second last year, is there as is Jakob Fuglsang, Romain Bardet and Julian Alaphilippe. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), the young French climber, is also there as is Adam Yates (Mitcheton-Scott) while Michael Matthews is not too far behind.

3:41PM

León Sánchez goes off road!

Luis León Sánchez appears to be following the examples of Wout Van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel and is giving his cyclo-cross skills a go. The Spaniard misjudged a left-hand corner and went into the trees. He managed to stay upright, but that's his day done.

3:38PM

17km to go

The leading quartet is nearing the bottom of Côte de La Roche-aux-Faucons and its advantage has dropped to below 10secs.

3:36PM

19km to go

Tim Wellens and Daryl Impey bridge over to Patrick Konrad and Tanel Kangert, but Astana have six riders on the front of the chasing pack. There's just one climb to go, the 1.3km Côte de La Roche-aux-Faucons, where, unless the leading quartet hold out, this race could all explode.

3:33PM

22km to go

And Tim Wellens is in pursuit. The Belgian has taken with him Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott). Astana are now powering the peloton who are just a handful of seconds back.

3:31PM

23.5km to go

Patrick Konrad has managed to bridge over to Tanel Kangert, though the pair lead the man bunch by just 13secs. Plenty of looking around with nobody appearing too keen on taking up the chase. Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), though, is looking poised.

3:28PM

25.5km to go

And the chasing pack is onto the Côte des Forges and Tanel Kangert's lead has dropped to just 15secs ahead of Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe). Astana, Team Sky and Deceuninck-Quick Step all have riders near the front. Philippe Gilbert has just popped, that's his day done.

3:24PM

27km to go

Just two more climbs remain – the Côte des Forges and Côte de La Roche-aux-Faucons – and Michael Matthews (Sunweb) is still holding the wheels of Julian Alaphilippe etc. I say this, of course, because today's race will not finish on a steep climb into Ans, but on the considerably more favourable flatter finish fro the Aussie sprinter. None of the puncheurs will want to take him to the line. That said, they should probably be thinking a little more about Tanel Kangert who leads by a shade over 20 seconds now and looking strong.

3:19PM

32km to go

Tanel Kangert is now hunched over his handlebars, descending over the other side of the Côte de La Redoute at breakneck speed. The roads have dried up and he's pushing on, 27secs ahead of the main pack. Deceuninck-Quick Step are still pulling on the front, with Michal Kwiatkowski tucked in behind along with Vincenzo Nibali.

3:14PM

34km to go

Old man Michael Albasini has been caught by the main chasing group after the Swiss was dropped by the breakaway. Tanel Kangert still leads, but the remaining members of the breakaway has the EF Education First rider in its sights.

3:12PM

36km to go

Tanel Kangert(EF Education First) now leads and the Estonian has, somehow, gained a handful of seconds on the rest of the break. His team, remember, won the Tour of Flanders earlier this month when Alberto Bettiol ghosted off the front almost unnoticed. Surely that cannot happen again today, can it?

3:09PM

Action stations

The race leaders are onto the Côte de La Redoute. A number of riders are starting to remove their rain jackets as things warm up out on the roads in the Ardennes. Petr Vakoc has done his work on the front of the chasing group and peeled off, handing over to Deceuninck-Quick Step team-mate Dries Devenyns. Tucked behind is Spanish tyro Enric Mas and then Julian Alaphilippe. Will the Frenchman do anything on this climb where he may want to launch an attack?

3:03PM

40km to go

Very little change on the front where the 10 leading riders are working well together, while further back Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) is tucked in just behind Deceuninck-Quick Step who continue to control the chase. Fuglsang, of course, has been shadowing Julian Alaphilippe throughout much of the classics campaign, though managed to get the better of him just once – at last weekend's Amstel Gold Race – where the Dane finished third.

2:55PM

48km to go

David de la Cruzwas forced to drop out of the leading group after the Team Sky rider suffered a mechanical of some sort, but the 29-year-old Spaniard managed to chase back on. Their advantage has increased to around 50secs and they are about 10km from the Côte de La Redoute, a short but ever so tough paved climb.

2:49PM

50km to go

Deceuninck-Quick Step have taken up the chase on the front of the second group on the road. However, with 10 strong riders up the road they may have made a huge error here. They trail the race leaders by 35secs.

Just tucked in behind the boys in blue are Team Sky, who today will be riding their last race with that particular sponsor. Michal Kwiatkowski arrived today in decent form, as did Tao Geoghegan Hart who earlier this week won two stages at the Tour of the Alps before finishing second on general classification just ahead of Vincenzo Nibali.

2:45PM

55km to go

The leading pair has been caught. There is now a group of 10 riders – Michael Albasini, Winner Anacona, Damiano Caruso, Benoît Cosnefroy, David De La Cruz, Alessandro De Marchi, Omar Fraile, Bjorg Lambrecht, Tanel Kangert and Carlos Verona – ​leading the race by around 30 seconds and Deceuninck-Quick Step have missed out on this move. That could prove costly for Julian Alaphilippe et al.

2:40PM

60km to go

Benoît Cosnefroy, Winner Anacona and a handful of others are in pursuit of leading duo Tanel Kangert and Omar Fraile. No sign of any Deceuninck-Quick Step riders in this group, but with 60km remaining there's time yet for the Belgian squad to change that. Isn't there?

2:35PM

63km to go

Tanel Kangert and his former team-mate at Astana Omar Fraile have clipped off the front and the pair are heading up the Col du Rosier. At 4.4km in length this is the longest climb of the day, thought its average gradient of 5.9% shouldn't test the riders too much. Not in isolation, at least, though the cumulative effect of these climbs really saps the energy from the legs. The pair have around 20secs on the main group now.

2:26PM

65km to go

Unbelievably, Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott) is in the leading group. I say unbelievably as until recently I had no idea the Swiss was still racing. By the way, here's that big group:

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Simon Clarke (EF Education First), Lawson Craddock (EF Education First), Tanel Kangert (EF Education First), Benoît Cosnefroy (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida), Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott), Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott), David De La Cruz (Team Sky), Omar Fraile (Astana), Gorka Izagirre (Astana), Winner Anacona (Movistar), Carlos Verona (Movistar), Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis), Sergio Heano (UAE Team Emirates), Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team), Dmitrii Strakhov (Katusha Alpecin), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha Alpecin), Laurens De Plus (Jumbo Visma), Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), Nicola Conci (Trek-Segafredo) and Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo).

I warned you it was a big group.

2:23PM

Van Avermaet is on the move

Olympic road race champion Greg Van Avermaet has the bit between his teeth and the Belgian has bridged over to Julien Bernard. The 33-year-old who has not won a top-level race since Paris-Roubaix in 2017 took with him a big group of strong riders.

2:19PM

71km to go

Once over the top of the Côte de la Haute-Levée, a handful of riders – including Deceuninck-Quick Step team-mates Philippe Gilbert and Enric Mas, Sergio Henao (UAE Team Emirates), Benoît Cosnefroy (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) – bridged over to the remnants of the break. That injection in pace caused a split with around 30 riders now in pursuit of Julien Bernard whose lead has plummeted to just 20 secs.

Romain Bardet, the Ag2r-La Mondiale rider who finished on the podium her last year was just forced into a bike or wheel change. The Frenchman will have to work hard if he is going to catch that leading group.

2:13PM

75km to go

Julian Alaphilippe has a phalanx of team-mates shepherding him up the steep, steep, drag up the Côte de la Haute-Levée. The Frenchman still has his rain jacket on, while one or two of the Deceuninck-Quick Step riders very generously have fitted those Ass Savers to the back of their saddles. They're doing all they can to help Alaphilippe keep his powder dry before what he expects will be an explosive finish to today's monument.

By the way, Italian puncheurEnrico Gasparotto (Dimension Data) is the latest casualty of this race. The two-time winner of Amstel Gold Race has abandoned.

2:06PM

Gesink abandons!

Julien Bernard is continuing to plough a lone furrow with six categorised climbs – Côte de la Haute-Levée, Col du Rosier, Col du Maquisard, Côte de La Redoute, Côte des Forges and Côte de La Roche-aux-Faucons – remaining. The Frenchman has put around a minute into his former co-breakaway riders.

Just heard that Robert Gesink has crashed and abondoned. The Dutchman is meant to be starting next month's Giro d'Italia, so one imagines his Jumbo-Visma team-mate Primož Roglič who will be targeting the maglia rosa in Italy will be a little concerned.

1:59PM

Those magnificent flying Dutchwomen

There was a women's race today, but there has been no television coverage of it. Hugely disappointing that. Unlike many of the race on Flanders where race organisers Flanders Classics are working hard to close the gender gap between men's and women's racing, the suits behind Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Amaury Sport Organisation, who also organise the Tour de France) don't appear too bothered about spreading the word.

Annemiek van Vleuten crosses the line to win the women's edition of the race Credit: Getty Images

Anyway, Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) won ahead of Floortje Mackaij (Sunweb) with Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) completing the podium. British rider Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) finished a highly creditable seventh in only her third race following her return to competitive racing after giving birth to her first child.

1:47PM

Welcome all

Afternoon everybody and welcome to our live rolling blog from Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the fourth monument of the season following Milan-Sanremo, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

Despite having 'only' been raced previously on 104 occasions, Liège-Bastogne-Liège – or La Doyenne – is the oldest of all of them all having started in 1892. To put that into some sort of sporting perspective, the race first took place five days before the founding of Liverpool Football Club, nine years before the first edition of the Tour de France and roughly* 45,960 days before anybody had the temerity to suggest a race – or prologue thereof – was completed on a stationary, computerised, bicycle.

lbl

While Liège-Bastogne-Liège may lack some of the romance of the cobbled classics – particularly the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix – it is widely regarded as one of the toughest one-day races in the WorldTour calendar. A few years ago I had the good fortune/misfortune** to ride the sportive the day ahead of the professionals and, if truth be told, I massively underestimated how difficult it was. I completed the ride, but was shocked at how the relentlessness of the route – specifically the final 100km – took its toll.

The course, put simply, is a brute. Although there are just 11 recognised climbs – Côte de la Roche en Ardenne, Côte de Saint-Roch, Côte de Mont le Soie, Côte de Wanne, Côte de Stockeu, Côte de la Haute-Levée, Col du Rosier, Col du Maquisard, Côte de La Redoute, Côte des Forges and Côte de La Roche-aux-Faucons – the route offers riders few opportunities to recover between the short, but vicious, climbs that pepper the course.

Within the final 36 kilometres of the 256km route three nasty little climbs – Côte de La Redoute, Côte des Forges and Côte de La Roche-aux-Faucons – all with average gradients of around eight per cent or more that will test the riders and end the hopes of those not strong enough to stay within distance of the key protagonists.

Anyway, today's race is very much under way and there's just under 100 kilometres of racing remaining. It's a wet day out in the Ardennes and fairly chilly too – just 4°C – with many of the riders wrapped up in their leg warmers and arm warmers. A handful of riders, including world championAlejandro Valverde (Movistar) who has won this race on four previous occasions, have already abandoned. Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), the 2013 winner, Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) and Antwan Tolhoek (Jumbo-Visma) have also called it a day.

As it stands there's a lone leader – Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) – after the Frenchman rode off the front of a break featuring Tobias Ludvigsson (Groupama-FDJ), Andrea Pasqualon (Wanty-Gobert), Lilian Calmejane (Total Direct Énergie), Kevin Deltombe (Sport Vlaanderen Baloise), Kenny Molly (Wallonie Bruxelles) and Mathijs Paaschens (Wallonie Bruxelles). Earlier in the day the breakaway led by around seven minutes, but that advantage has been slashed to just a shade over a minute now.

Unsurprisingly, Deceuninck-Quick Step have been doing the lion's share of the work on the front of the chasing group. The Belgian team, as you will know, I'm sure, have a former winner here in Philippe Gilbert (2013) while Julian Alaphilippe, who won the midweek Flèche Wallonne, arrived as one of the pre-race favourites.

* I've not actually checked this, but give or take a few days I think it's correct.

** Delete as you see fit.

