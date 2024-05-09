Liddell, Smith fuel Loggers to non-league triumph

May 8—BOX SCORE

At Mossyrock

LOGGERS 7, VIKINGS 3

Onalaska 001 203 1 — 7

Mossyrock 000 012 0 — 3

ONY Pitching — Liddell (W) 7 IP, 1 H, 3 R (2 ER), 7 BB, 14 SO. Highlights — Smith 2-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R; Aumann 1-2, 2B, RBI, R, BB; Haight 2-3, 2B, RBI, BB

MOS Pitching — Cournyer (L) 7 IP, 8 H, 7 ER, 5 BB, 6 SO. Highlights — Marshall 1-3, RBI, R; Gerard 0-1, R, 3 BB, 3 SB; Cournyer 0-2, R, 2 BB

Fourteen strikeouts from ace Lisa Liddell and two solo home runs off the bat of Desi Smith pushed Onalaska past Mossyrock 7-3 on Wednesday night in a non-league game before the postseason starts.

Liddell struggled with command, giving up seven walks, but allowed only one hit all night. The Loggers (12-7) will close the regular season with their final C2BL contest at Wahkiakum on Thursday. They jumped out to a 3-0 lead, then added three insurance runs in the top of the sixth and another in the seventh.

Randi Haight and Rebecca Thayer each recorded two hits and an RBI for Onalaska. The Vikings (9-6) lone hit and RBI came from Delaney Marshall. Hadleigh Gerard reached base three times and notched three stolen bases.

Mossyrock will kick off the Class 1B District 4 tournament on Monday against Wishkah Valley at home.

"We're improving," Vikings coach Keith Coleman said. "I'm happy with how we competed."