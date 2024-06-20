Advertisement

Licon finishes fourth in 200m breaststroke, will miss 2024 Olympics

sam guzman
·1 min read
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s Will Licon finished fourth place in the 200m breaststroke final at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday.

Licon, who needed a top two finish in the final, came up .52 seconds short of second place finisher, Josh Matheny. Licon will miss out on the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

This is the third time Licon will miss out going to the Olympics after participating in the U.S. Olympic swim trials.

Licon missed out on the Olympics by .14 seconds in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke in 2016. Five years later, he missed out on the Olympics by .18 seconds in the same event.

