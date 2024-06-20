Licon finishes fourth in 200m breaststroke, will miss 2024 Olympics

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s Will Licon finished fourth place in the 200m breaststroke final at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday.

El Paso’s Will Licon finishes 4th in the 200m breaststroke final in what could be his last shot at qualifying for the #Olympics.



Just brutal for Licon who finished 3rd in 2016 and 2021, missing the cut by .14 and .18 seconds. He comes up .52 seconds short tonight. #SwimTrials24 pic.twitter.com/GoTNKpmA6K — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) June 20, 2024

Licon, who needed a top two finish in the final, came up .52 seconds short of second place finisher, Josh Matheny. Licon will miss out on the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

This is the third time Licon will miss out going to the Olympics after participating in the U.S. Olympic swim trials.

Spare a thought for Will Licon. He's finished third, third and fourth in the 200m breaststroke at the last three Olympic Trials, missing three Olympic teams by a combined 84 hundredths of a second. — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) June 20, 2024

Licon missed out on the Olympics by .14 seconds in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke in 2016. Five years later, he missed out on the Olympics by .18 seconds in the same event.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.