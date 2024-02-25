Licking Valley protects home mats with a vengeance in sectional sweep

HANOVER ― Luke Conaway didn't need much motivation before taking his home mats for the 144-pound championship match in the Division II sectional.

"I lost to him last time in the final 10 seconds," the Licking Valley junior said of top seed Anthony LaVerdiere from Bexley.

On a day of stellar performances by the Panthers, Conaway's stood out the most. After a 14-3 major decision of Hamilton Township's Bobby Nolen in the semifinals, he dispatched LaVerdiere 7-4.

"I just keep tweaking things, stay loose and keep moving," Conaway said. "Just being ready to counter. I've already made progress this season, but I still have to keep getting better and better."

Prior to Conaway, three other Panthers claimed sectional titles in consecutive fashion: junior Aiden McMahan (113), sophomore Noah Curry (120) and junior Mason Hornfeck (126). Five others were runnersup: freshman Aiden Douglas (106), junior Dylan Dean (132), senior Gunnar Hickman (150), senior Logan Workman (165) and senior heavyweight Jerin Lacey. Douglas lost to undefeated Bexley junior Marius Garcia.

Licking Valley's Luke Conaway wrestles Bexley's Anthony LaVerdiere for first place in the 144-pound class during the Division II sectional tournament at Licking Valley on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

All 13 Valley wrestlers, out of 14 weight classes, advanced to the Norwalk district. In the process, the Panthers piled up 258 points to take first. DeSales, with seven champions, placed second at 236, while Lakewood sent five of its six wrestlers, with a pair of champions, to Norwalk and was fourth with 104. Johnstown also qualified five to the district and was eighth at 77.

"We wanted to get everyone there," said Lacey, pinned in the finals by one of the top-ranked heavyweights in the state in Lakewood senior Keegan Jacks. "This was a dream come true. The whole season, I had placed in four tournaments, but had never made the finals. I wake up every morning, thinking, what can I do to get to the state? I've gotten faster and stronger, getting better at different shots and taking them, and I have a state runnerup, Elijah Stevens, teaching me standup moves and how to better defend."

Workman didn't even wrestle last year, and started out on the sidelines again.

Lakewood's Tyler Christman wrestles Hamilton Township's Brennan Bowman for first place in the 138-pound class during the Division II sectional tournament at Licking Valley on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

"Then I thought, why not? It's my senior year," he said. "I can't thank coach (Jeremy Tate) enough. He let me start two weeks late. It was a slow start, especially with my stamina, but now I'm wrestling the best that I have all year. Having the sectional at home, on our new mats, it doesn't get much better than that."

Gunnar Hickman (150), Brayde Marlatt (157) and Donevin Ghiloni (175) were all third for Valley, while Austin Breen took fourth at 138 to also reach Norwalk.

While Jacks has been thoroughly impressive for Lakewood, classmate Tyler Christman has also been making a name for himself. He added the 138-pound sectional title to his Licking County League crown with a 20-8 major decision in the finals.

Licking Valley's Noah Curry beats DeSales' Eddi Vitu for first place in the 120-pound class during the Division II sectional tournament at Licking Valley on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

The Lancers added a pair of runnerups on Saturday: senior Xander Angle (157) and freshman Charlie Haire (126), while Tyler Dugan took fourth at 190.

It's been a long journey to this point for Angle in a career marred by injuries, including a broken collarbone and ribs as a sophomore, and meniscus surgery on both knees. And he may have torn his meniscus again, but he wrestles on.

"I've only wrestled 50 or 60 matches my whole career, but my coaches and teammates have supported me and still want me to go out and wrestle," Angle said. "I've only been to the LCL and sectional twice. This will be my first district, and I'm going to go out and give it everything I've got, even if I'm hurting. It's my last year."

Meanwhile, Haire is just getting started at the varsity level, although this is his ninth year of wrestling.

Johnstown's Dominic Dolfi wrestles Lakewood's Carsen Negele in the 132-pound class during the Division II sectional tournament at Licking Valley on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

"I've come into some clubs," he said. "Coming in as the number two seed today, I wasn't expecting anything less than this. I've been trying to get good at the basics this year and not try to do anything special. I've improved because of my coaches and teammates. I haven't been great at bringing guys down this year, but I'm learning that if I get the opportunity, I have to attack."

Also just scratching the surface is a Johnstown program sending four freshmen and a sophomore to the district.

Ninth graders Gage Herb (113), Fredrick Speck (120) and Dominic Dolfi (132) were third Saturday, while freshman Luke Orsini (106) and sophomore Brayden Dunn (165) finished fourth.

"This experience is going to help prepare us for later in our careers," said Herb, who won his go to and third-place match by quick pins. "I need a good place in the district if I'm going to go for the state, and to do that, I'm going to have come in and wrestle my best."

dweidig@gannett.com

740-704-7973

X: @grover5675

Instagram: @dfweidig

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Licking Valley protects home mats with a vengeance in sectional sweep