Licking Valley flexes muscles in Week 10 victory against Licking Heights

HANOVER — Coming off a tough loss to Granville in Week 9 of the high school football season, Licking Valley looked to get back to basics as it closed the regular season, hosting Licking Heights. That meant the Panthers would rely on their running game on offense and get back to playing sound football on defense.

Licking Valley rolled up 240 yards rushing offensively and allowed just one touchdown on the other side in soundly defeating Heights 23-6 on a rainy Friday night at Randy Baughman Stadium.

“I thought it was a good example of toughness,” Valley coach Randy Baughman said. “We didn’t play well, but we kept battling. That’s a scary football team. They’ve got a lot of athletes. For our defense to hold them to six points, that was outstanding. Our offense was good from the 20 to the 20, but we just didn’t finish drives. We’ve got to get that corrected.”

The Panthers (7-3, 3-1) were hoping for a win and also for Watkins Memorial to defeat Granville so they could get a share of the Licking County League-Buckeye Division championship, but that did not materialize as Granville rolled to a 31-6 win to complete a 10-0 season.

Valley just missed securing a home playoff game. The Panthers instead are expected to be the No. 9 seed in Division IV, Region 15 and visit Columbus East next Friday, according to projections by Joe Eitel.

Valley junior Trent Markus led the way for Valley as he had 159 yards and a touchdown on 24 rushing attempts.

“My linemen are really working hard,” Markus said. “They are getting the backside blocks and also getting downfield. They climb so well. I told them if they keep doing that, I’ll have cutback lanes and we will score.”

Senior quarterback Hayden Rodgers added 24 yards rushing on six attempts and was also 5 of 13 passing for 38 yards. He was victimized by several drops on a wet night, but senior kicker Jacob Wheeler connected on three of four field goal attempts for the Panthers.

“It’s not only his field goals, but him kicking off into the end zone is a tremendous weapon,” Baughman said. “He’s gifted as a receiver, but his kicking is outstanding. He is very valuable to us.”

Heights (2-8, 1-3) was led by junior quarterback Jalynn Fillmore, who completed 11 of 22 passes for 101 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Fillmore, making just his second start, also had 43 yards on seven carries.

Senior Jake Lopinto excelled as a runner, pass catcher and briefly filled in at quarterback on offense besides also starring at linebacker on defense. Senior Reggie Crawford had eight tackles with three for losses for the Hornets.

“Our kids are fighters, and they are always going to play through to the end, no matter what is going on,” Heights coach Austin Drewyor said. “I’m proud of them and their effort. It’s easy to come in at 2-7 and say whatever. If they’re out here and they have an opportunity to play, they’re going to give it everything they have.”

This was the showing the Valley defense needed after giving up over 400 yards passing in a 45-20 loss to Granville.

“This was a good confidence boost for us going into the playoffs,” said senior Trent Clark, who had an interception for Valley. “It keeps the momentum rolling. We just had to come out here and play together and play physical. We had everybody flying to the football.”

The teams traded scoreless possessions early before Heights drove 80 yards in nine plays. Fillmore scrambled for a 36-yard gain, setting up his 20-yard TD pass to senior Jackson Brewer.

Valley answered by going 70 yards in nine plays. Markus accounted for all but 7 of those yards and he capped it with a tough 14-yard burst up the middle as the Panthers went ahead 7-6 with 7:23 left in the first half.

“That’s been our thing lately,” Markus said of the slow start. “Every team we’ve played here lately has scored first or had a good start. That just fuels us to have an even better second half and keep pouring it on.”

Valley then capped the first half and opened the second half with drives that each produced field goals. Wheeler hit a 32-yarder to make it 10-6 late in the first half and hit a 38-yarder that pushed the lead to 13-6 midway through the third quarter.

The Panthers took advantage of a bad punt snap to add more points on Wheeler’s 20-yard field goal that made it 16-6 early in the fourth quarter. An interception by Valley sophomore Quinn Hornfeck set up the clincher as junior Luke Conaway punched in a 1-yard TD for a 23-6 lead with 6:06 left in the game.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Licking Valley Panthers football flex muscles against Licking Heights