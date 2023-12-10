Licking Valley enjoys home cooking, rolls to victory against Newark Catholic

HANOVER — The Licking Valley boys basketball team admittedly did not have its best practice Friday afternoon, but the Panthers did not need to be reminded who Saturday’s opponent was.

Valley did not need an alarm for the 1:30 p.m. tip as the Panthers started fast and later poured it on in a 62-31 victory against visiting Newark Catholic in the Licking County League opener.

“We got breakfast as a team because we like to do things together. It was good to wake up, get moving and get ready for the day,” said junior Owen Hottinger, noting the pancakes and sausage served by senior Jacob Wheeler’s mother gave the Panthers (2-1, 1-0) “superhuman powers.”

Licking Valley's Jacob Wheeler attempts a driving layup during the host Panthers' 62-31 victory against Newark Catholic in the Licking County League opener on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

That extra energy was on display in the third quarter. Valley junior Kam Walker appeared headed for an uncontested layup after a steal when he laid the ball high off the backboard and a trailing Hottinger caught the ball in mid-air and slammed it home, sending the student section into a frenzy.

Hottinger was called for a technical foul after doing a chin-up on the rim, but a big lead at that point and the excitement of the highlight-reel play kept Dick Torbert Gymnasium buzzing.

“For about two years now, we do it every practice after practice, and we’ve gotten it down to a ‘T.’ I am glad we got to finally pull it out,” Hottinger said. “This is the first time we have even tried it (in a game).”

The dunk was the exclamation point to Valley’s comfortable win to begin LCL play before the road quickly gets more difficult. The Panthers visit Licking Heights on Wednesday as the Buckeye Division promises to be competitive throughout the season.

The Panthers’ fast-paced offense put up 17 points in the game’s first four minutes Saturday. After a momentary lull, Valley ended the first half on a 15-0 run to take a 36-9 halftime lead.

“It’s what we have been trying to make our identity,” Bowman said. “Playing fast makes it fun for the crowd and gets everybody into it.”

Bowman beat the NC defense down the floor, scoring just seconds after the tip, and off the Panthers went running.

“We play better when we’re out running," Hottinger said. "If we’re not thinking and we’re just going, that’s our best time to play.”

Licking Valley's Gunner Bowman makes a transition layup during the host Panthers' 62-31 victory against Newark Catholic in the Licking County League opener on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

NC (0-1, 0-1) already is enduring growing pains after graduating its top four players from last season’s team, which caught fire late to reach a Division IV district final.

Sophomore Trey Spurrier had two early baskets, including a 3-pointer for NC. The Green Wave then were limited to just baskets by senior Nathan Riggleman and junior Griffin Udarovski the rest of the first half.

“They have a nice team. They bullied us the entire game,” NC coach Travis Schwab said. “Our young pups, this was a little bit of a trial by fire for a lot of them, but it doesn’t change the way I feel about our team. I like our team. We are going to be a work in progress for the vast majority of the year.”

Valley hit three of its six 3s in the initial onslaught. Bowman scored 12 of his game-high 16 points in the first half, and fellow senior A.J. Rapol added 11 points for the Panthers, who had 10 players reach the scoring column.

Licking Valley's Kam Walker (0) and Owen Hottinger (5) celebrate Hottinger's dunk during the host Panthers' 62-31 victory against Newark Catholic in the Licking County League opener on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

The Panthers were beaten 75-44 by Tri-Valley in Monday’s season opener. They rebounded 48 hours later when Bowman hit a buzzer-beating 3 to beat Buckeye Valley after Hottinger had tied the game with a basket and followed it with a steal.

"We have a lot of confidence in the guys. They've worked really hard," said Valley coach Mikey Flowers, whose team ended the regular season on a four-game winning streak last winter, was eventually finishing 10-13. "We said, 'Listen, you have the spent the last couple years growing up. It's time now. You are not young anymore.'"

Schwab noted his green Green Wave have impressive practice habits and stay positive. On Saturday, freshman Alex Nagel scored all of his team-high eight points in the second half of his high school debut.

“One of the bright spots was Alex Nagel,” Schwab said. “He wasn’t intimidated by his first varsity game as a freshman. He played tough, he played aggressive and he made some shots.”

