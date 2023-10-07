Licking Valley continues to be clutch in victory against Linsly

HANOVER — The Licking Valley football team found itself in familiar territory Friday night against Linsly (WV), yet again needing some late-game heroics to pull out a 35-28 victory.

With 51 seconds left in the game, Valley senior quarterback Hayden Rodgers took a keeper 49 yards for a touchdown, flashing the same clutch decision-making he did a week ago against Watkins Memorial to clinch a 35-28 victory at Randy Baughman Stadium. It ran the Panthers' winning streak to six in a row ahead of next week's trip to Granville for the Licking County League-Buckeye Division championship.

“I know my guys have trust in me,” Rodgers said. “Last week they trusted me as well. They were willing to keep that ball in my hands.”

Rodgers found the ball in hands early after a fumble on the opening kickoff of the game. The Panthers (6-2) set up good field position for the quarterback, taking four plays to find the end zone with senior receiver Jacob Wheeler catching a 33-yard TD to give Valley the early lead.

Linsly (3-3) answered back later in the quarter, grinding out a drive capped off by a 6-yard TD from senior Neri Weiner. The Cadets continued their offensive success quickly on their next drive as senior quarterback Atley Cowan found sophomore receiver Lucca Troullos over the middle for a 59-yard touchdown.

Both teams struggled to move the ball throughout the second quarter, though. The Panthers looked to break that streak late in the first half with a 48-yard TD on a double pass, but the second pass was deemed illegal, keeping the score 13-7 into the break.

Valley, however, finally cracked the Linsly defense in the second half with a 50-yard touchdown between Rodgers and junior Kam Walker.

The Cadets answered swiftly yet again with a Cowan TD, regaining a 21-14 lead with the 8-yard scamper and ensuing two-point conversion.

The deficit did not break the Panthers’ spirits heading into the fourth quarter, though, knowing they had been in this situation just a week ago.

“I have a lot of confidence in these guys,” coach Randy Baughman said. “They hang together and rely on each other. There’s real strength in that unity.”

The strength started with a 19-yard TD run from Rodgers to tie the game with 4:55 left. It continued with an interception from Walker on the ensuing Linsly drive.

Walker then built on his second half explosion with a 33-yard TD catch to give the Panthers a lead. He later cemented his performance with another interception from Cowan.

This set up the 49-yard TD run from Rodgers with 51 seconds remaining. Rodgers finished the game with 273 pass yards, 69 rush yards and had a hand in all five of Licking Valley’s touchdowns.

“We had to come back last week,” Baughman said. “They knew they had already done it against Watkins. I didn’t see any panic in anybody.”

Sophomore Braden Wade connected with Troullos for a 32-yard TD to keep the Cadets in the game, but it was too late. The Panthers recovered the ensuing onside kick, wrapping up the victory.

“That is a scary, scary football team,” Baughman said. “I don’t know that we’ve played a physically bigger football team, but our kids didn’t back down.”

