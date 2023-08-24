Licking Heights offense finds groove with Landry at helm

PATASKALA — Michael Landry got a small taste of starting at quarterback for Licking Heights late last season when previous starter Deuce Caldwell was lost to a hand injury. But with Caldwell having graduated, Landry has opened the new season as the starter.

Landry opened his senior year the right way last Friday as he completed 10 of 13 passes for 183 yards and also rushed for 19 yards and a touchdown as the Hornets went to Johnstown and came away with a 26-22 win.

“I played the last two games of the season behind him,” said the 5-foot-10, 165-pound Landry, who started on defense last season. “I always wished and I always wanted to have that opportunity. But now I get my chance and it feels good to get the first win of the season.”

Landry had plenty of help as junior Jake Lopinto carried eight times for 73 yards and a touchdown and also caught five passes for 99 yards. Senior Reggie Crawford, a 240-pound bruiser, added four carries for 46 yards and a touchdown, and sophomore J.J. Shackleford caught four passes for 76 yards.

Licking Heights' Michael Landry looks for a receiver while scrambling away from Johnstown's Levi Osborne last Friday during the Hornets' 26-22 victory.

Neither team had an offensive touchdown in the first half before Heights found the end zone three times in the second half to build a commanding 18-point lead with just under six minutes left.

“The offensive line came out in the second half, and they had a great half,” Landry said. “There were some great catches by some guys who surprised me.”

Check out the 2023 Licking County high school football schedule

Heights held on for the win, giving rookie head coach Austin Drewyor his first career victory. He credited Landry for directing the Heights offense, particularly as the Hornets built their lead in the second half.

“He bounced back whenever something bad happened," Drewyor said. "That was something we discussed before the game. We knew something bad was going to happen at some point, a turnover or something. The biggest thing was his poise. That allowed him to settle in and make some plays.”

Landry came out firing to Lopinto on the first drive of the second half to put the ball in the end zone. The Hornets then used the hard running of Lopinto and Crawford to tack on two more scores.

“That first touchdown is sometimes the hardest one,” Drewyor said. “You get that first one and you feel better about yourself and you can take off a little bit.”

Landry only has this single season to be the full-time starter at quarterback, but he said this Heights team can accomplish quite a bit.

“We need to build off of that first win,” he said. “It was a tough game. We feel we should have played a better game.”

Senior linebacker Kaleb Ribbing had the distinction of scoring Heights’ first touchdown of the season as he stripped a Johnstown ball carrier and returned the fumble 50 yards for a score. Ribbing also sees a lot of potential following the season-opening victory.

The Hornets visit Tri-Valley on Friday. The defense gets another crack at standout quarterback Max Lyall, whose Scotties were edged late 21-17 by DeSales.

“It was the first win for our new head coach,” Ribbing said. “This means a lot. We are hoping for a great season ahead of us.”

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Licking Heights offense finds groove with Michael Landry at helm