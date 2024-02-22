Licking Heights girls basketball finishes 2023-24 season with sunny outlook

HILLIARD — The sense of change was immediate for Emily McCord heading into her senior season with the Licking Heights girls basketball program.

That season ended Wednesday, but the Hornets are just beginning their ascent. They ended their first season under coach Evelyn Woods with a 49-36 loss at Hilliard Darby in a Division I first-round game.

"We have always entered the seasons kind of down and not expecting much, but coach Woods restarted us from the beginning," said McCord, who will be graduating along with fellow starter Savanna Cronin, Shavona Little and Amya Thompson. Thompson was Heights' top returning player but missed her final season with injury.

"(Woods) began the season by tackling our attitude," McCord added. "I came into this season with low expectations, but I am blown away by her and everyone else."

Licking Heights' Layla Booth shoots over Hilliard Darby's Gianna Lane during the visiting Hornets' 49-36 loss in a Division I first-round game on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

The final loss was like many for Heights. The Hornets (8-15) improved on a 3-20 finish last winter, and all but four of their losses were by 14 points or fewer.

The pesky No. 34 Hornets were buzzing around the No. 25 Panthers (10-13) throughout the first three quarters, trailing just 35-29 entering the final eight minutes. The Panthers opened that final quarter with an 8-0 run, but the Hornets answered with a 7-0 run to give themselves a fighting chance down the stretch.

"There weren't very many games this season where we went to the locker room at the end and said we didn't give effort or we didn't fight," Woods said. "That was one of the goals of all of the girls at the beginning of the season. They wanted to work hard and not give up on each other or themselves. That is something we did a great job of."

Heights was playing from behind from the start after two quick transition baskets for standout Darby guard Gianna Lane. The Hornets, however, stayed steady, trailing 13-6 after one quarter before opening the second with a 6-0 run.

Layla Booth finished an impressive debut season for the Hornets, scoring 10 points in each half as the 5-foot-10 freshman flashed her immense potential with both an ability to score in the post and off the dribble. She also had assists on basket cuts to junior point guard Symaya McDougall, who totaled 10 points, and sophomore Karsyn Johnson, Heights' second-leading scorer on the season.

"We have gone into these tournament games (in the past), and we've gotten down by 10 and just given up," McCord said. "We have not given up. We fought to the very end, and that is a nice change and a necessary change for our future. These girls will take that and amplify it."

Licking Heights' Symaya McDougall attempts a layup while eluding Hilliard Darby's Mckenzie Graves during the visiting Hornets' 49-36 loss in a Division I first-round game on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Booth opened the third quarter with a basket to cut Darby's lead to 24-21, but the Panthers maintained a slight lead until the beginning of the fourth quarter when senior post player Peyton Bruns consecutively scored 7 of her team-high 15 points. Junior Mckenzie Graves added 12 points, and Cronin helped limit Lane to 10.

"Obviously our seniors we will miss deeply," Woods said. "(Thompson) went down at the beginning of the season, who led the stat column a lot last year, so that hurt us. We faced adversity, but we pushed forward. Another senior who is just a great athlete goes down again, and our other two seniors are just completely there and what a coach wants to lead a program."

Heights notably earned a 35-34 victory at Heath on Jan. 31. The Hornets' near misses included two losses to Licking Valley by a total of 10 points, a 48-44 loss to Olentangy Berlin, which is the No. 15 seed in Division I, and a 45-42 double-overtime loss to Centerburg, which finished the regular season 17-5.

McCord will be eager to see the Hornets flip many of those results.

"I can't wait to come back next year and see how these girls grow," McCord said. "I know for a fact they are going to be 10 times better."

