Granville at Johnstown

The Blue Aces (2-0) have allowed just one touchdown in their two wins, but the revamped rushing attack for the Johnnies (1-1) will surely provide a test. Kaynen Lindsey's 224 yards and five touchdowns in the 50-36 win at Coshocton pushed him to 380 yards and seven scores on the season, while quarterback Sam Marasek has run for 202 more yards.

First-year starting quarterback Beckett Long has completed 29 of 44 passes for 387 yards and no interceptions but just one TD for Granville, which is looking to get the ball into the end zone on a more regular basis. Dante Varrasso has 13 receptions for 232 yards and even threw a touchdown pass to Long in the 15-0 win at Clear Fork.

— Dave Weidig

Week 3 picks

Fredericktown at Utica

Utica is beginning to thrive at home, having won for the fifth time in seven games in last Friday’s 49-7 domination of Loudonville. Utica (1-1) is attempting to avenge a 39-13 loss to Fredericktown (1-1) last season.

It will be strength against strength. Utica has shown big-play ability with the pass-catch combination of Hayden Piper and Gavin Chinn and the running of Justin Giffin, but the stout Fredericktown defense will be waiting.

— Kurt Snyder

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Licking County Week 3 games to watch (plus staff picks)