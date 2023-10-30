Adelle Robinson won a pair of Central Ohio Power Wheels Drag Racing national titles Saturday at Pacemakers Outlaw Motorsports Park in Mount Vernon.

Robinson, a Hillview Elementary student, won series championships in 24 volt modified and 12 volt stock, and she added a third-place finish in 12 volt modified. She won 24 volt modified on Saturday.

Adelle Robinson competes in Central Ohio Power Wheels drag racing in Mount Vernon on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

Tommy Robinson, a McGuffey Elementary student who inducted into the Central Ohio Power Wheels Drag Racing Hall of Fame, took series runner-up in 24 volt modified and fourth 12 volt modified. He was 24 volt modified runner-up on Saturday.

Tommy Robinson competes in Central Ohio Power Wheels drag racing in Mount Vernon on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

Gideon Wells, a Garfield Elementary student, placed third in 24 volt modified in the series standings and added fifth in 12 volt modified and sixth in 12 volt stock. He reached the semifinals 12 volt stock and 24 volt modified on Saturday.

Luke Caffey, a Licking Valley Elementary student, finished eighth in the 12 volt modified series standings, and his brother Levi took ninth.

Gideon Wells competes in Central Ohio Power Wheels drag racing in Mount Vernon on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Licking County students shine in Central Ohio Power Wheels racing