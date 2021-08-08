Library grant promotes diversity at UB

Aug. 8—Congressman Higgins (NY-26) announced last week that SUNY University at Buffalo has been awarded a $478,044 grant by the Institute of Museum & Library Services and funded through the Laura Bush 21st Century Librarian Program. The grant allows the University at Buffalo to investigate the retention of librarians who identify as Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC).

"This federal award recognizes the disparities that exist within our library network and the gaps that exist in the sharing of information as a result," said Congressman Higgins. "This project invests in understanding and advancing a diverse workforce toward the goal of closing those gaps."

According to the AFL-CIO, in 2020 over 83 percent of librarians identified as white, compared to just 9.5 percent identifying as black or African American, 9.9 percent as Hispanic or Latino, and 3.5 percent as Asian American or Pacific Islander. Under the leadership of Department of Information Science Associate Professor Amy VanScoy, Ph.D., the University at Buffalo, with East Carolina University and the University of South Carolina, will conduct statistical and interview research to understand when and why BIPOC librarians are likely to leave the profession.

Dr. VanScoy said, "There are lots of initiatives focused on recruiting a diverse library workforce, but if the profession can't retain BIPOC librarians who have already been recruited, then recruitment strategies will have a limited and temporary effect. So, discovering effective strategies for retention of BIPOC librarians is critical."

National leadership grants for libraries support projects that enhance the quality of library and archive services nationwide. The Laura Bush 21st Century Library Program (LB21) supports the development of a diverse workforce of librarians to better meet the evolving learning and information needs across the United States. The program works to recruit, train, and educate the next generation of library and archive professionals, enhance training and professional development for current library and archive professionals, and develop faculty and library leaders. This year LB21 awarded 39 grants totaling $10,465,420.

