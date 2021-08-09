Library fundraising seeks milestone

Aug. 9—Gibson Memorial Library launched its capital campaign Aug. 7, 2016, with the goal of raising $3.4 million to expand Gibson Memorial, Creston Area Library and the Cultural Center. The expansion would give more space for children's programming, public meetings and events.

Library Director Aric Bishop said the capital campaign has raised over $1 million, which is nearly a third of the fundraising goal. The milestone can be attributed to fundraising events such as the wine walk which occurred Friday and raised an estimated total of $11,755.

Hot Air Brewing, Our Town Realty and Harvey Law Offices were among the locations who sponsored the wine walk. Events for the capital campaign don't just raise consciousness for the library, but also promote local businesses through their involvement.

"Generally this is the biggest money-maker for our capital campaign," Bishop said. "This is a great way to showcase uptown businesses and make people aware of the capitol campaign for the library."

Bishop also said since the wine walk began at Gibson Memorial Library, participants saw the changes to the interior if they have not been to the library in some time. For those that missed the wine walk, there will be a fun opportunity to contribute to the capital campaign in the near future.

"The next event for the capital campaign will be our cemetery walk, which is typically held around September," Bishop said. "So this year, we're doing something unique, we're going to the Afton Cemetery...and they typically pick out five different individuals and portray those individuals during the cemetery walk."

Bishop added the decision to host the event in Afton was Gibson Memorial's attempt to branch out given that it serves all of Union County, not just Creston.

Other upcoming Gibson Memorial events...

—Today, Gibson Memorial Friends of the Library will be holding their annual membership drive at the farmers' market at McKinley Park.

—Wednesday, Gibson Memorial will be sponsoring, "The Vote is The Emblem," a program about women's suffrage with guest speaker Kathy Wilson.