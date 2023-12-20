Libra horoscope predictions for 2024

Getty Images

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for 2024? For Libras, it's looks like a year of growth,, in relationships, at work and financially. You are shifting and evolving, leaving behind what you’ve outgrown so you can take on new ideas and approaches. This feels liberating, empowering and satisfying - you are being 100 per cent you. Enjoy 2024, Libra, you’re stepping into your own power.



Career predictions for Libra in 2024 - Queen of Wands

A chance to step up, do more, expand, explore, broaden your scope, be promoted, or progress to the next level will emerge, albeit very much instigated and encouraged by you. April, August and December are all good months to take the initiative and prove yourself in the workplace. The rewards will be worthwhile. If you have any inklings to go solo, start a sideline or have a freelance portfolio, this is a great year to do it.

Love and relationship predictions for Libra in 2024 - Six of Swords

Move on from whatever you’ve outgrown - be that a person, a habit, a place, a routine, an ideal or expectation. Put aside what no longer resonates or delivers for you. Let it all go. We all evolve and change and we somehow expect our partners and love realm to read our mind and change with us. Sometimes you have to make overt change, and say exactly how you feel. Air signs are good for you in 2024 - Gemini, a fellow Libra, or Aquarius. The first half of 2024 might be more of a release, so that the second half can be about exciting change.

Friendship predictions for Libra in 2024 - The Chariot

Put purpose into your friendships. If you want new ones, seek them. If you have issues, share and resolve them. If you want to do specific things, then get a buddy on board and co-pilot a plan. If you want to travel then find those you know who do too. Travel could be a big theme for you and your pals in 2024. Broaden your horizons. Explore the world!

Money and finance predictions for Libra in 2024 - Wheel of Fortune

Lots of change, transformation, new ideas, different approaches, and alternative opinions are flying around in 2024. You might radically overhaul how you earn, save, invest, and spend. Maybe all of them! However you start the year, expect it to change. Not necessarily for the worse, although there may be bumps along the way. Be flexible, adaptable, and open to new ideas.

For your own personal 2024 tarot reading via email, visit Kerry's TarotBella page





