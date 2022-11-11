Libor Hajek with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Libor Hajek (New York Rangers) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/10/2022
Jaret Seiberg, Managing Director for Cowen Washington Research Group, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook on marijuana legalization and the passing of the SAFE Banking Act.
Mike McDaniel believes playing in tight games can lead to more wins late in the season. Being involved in close contests, as his Miami Dolphins have all season, could give a team a competitive edge if they're able to learn from them. “It kind of snowballs for teams where you can be in tight games consecutively," the first-year Dolphins coach said.
Kansas did exactly what was expected of the nation's No. 5 team when the defending national champions played Omaha and North Dakota State to open the season: win in routs. Jalen Wilson had 21 points and nine rebounds, Gradey Dick added 12 points and MJ Rice scored 10 in his college debut on Thursday night, helping the high-flying Jayhawks roll to a 82-59 victory over the Bison in their final dress rehearsal before facing the No. 7 Blue Devils in Indianapolis. “We're just trying to get better,” said Jayhawks assistant Norm Roberts, who handled his second game in place of suspended coach Bill Self.
A judge sided with Condé Nast, Vogue magazine's publishing company, over a counterfeit magazine cover Drake and 21 Savage used to promote 'Her Loss.'
A Twitter user pointed out a very specific thing that the lieutenant governor said after winning a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania.
King Charles is honoring the life and reign of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth. Today, the king unveiled a brand-new statue of his mom outside York Minster, the largest cathedral in Northern Europe. He also gave a heartfelt speech and explained how he hopes to carry on her legacy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) King Charles said, “The creation of this statue is also a tribute to the support, affection and prayers that the community of this cathed
The Yankees have extended the qualifying offer to Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo on Thursday.
Steve Young did not hold back in pointing out why he believes the Chargers are a dysfunctional franchise that is not doing a great job of taking care of a "generational" talent in Justin Herbert.
Charles Oakley chimes in on the Jordan-Thomas beef, defending Jordan along the way.
Justin Verlander declined a $25 million option with the Houston Astros to become a free agent on Thursday, five days after helping the team with its second World Series title. Verlander was among four players who became free agents Thursday, raising the total to 165. Verlander played for Detroit from 2005 until he was traded to the Astros in August 2017.
The Minnesota Timberwolves were left with four players on defense vs. the Phoenix Suns as D'Angelo Russell watched from the sideline.
Sophomore running back Sy'veon Wilkerson had a career-high 214 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 41-14 victory over Texas Southern.
There have been plenty of moments this season when Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear that he doesn’t miss having quarterback Russell Wilson on the team, including a radio appearance this week. Carroll praised current Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith for wearing a wristband to help with calling plays during games and said, [more]
Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins' heated sideline argument in the Arizona Cardinals-Seattle Seahawks game was shown on "Hard Knocks."
A lot changed between Colts quarterback Matt Ryan‘s last time on the field and his return to practice on Thursday. Ryan was benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger after a Week Seven loss to the Titans, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired after a Week Eight loss to the Commanders, and head coach Frank Reich [more]
Following his arrest on an attempted murder charge in February, Velasquez claimed that the man he had allegedly shot had molested the ex-UFC heavyweight champion’s four-year-old son
Maltbie has covered golf for NBC Sports since 1992. Koch joined full-time in 1997.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have declined their $16 million option on two-time All-Star Justin Turner. The team also said Thursday it extended qualifying offers to two All-Stars, shortstop Trea Turner and left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson. Also not receiving a qualifying offer for the second straight year was Clayton Kershaw.
The Nets have been incredibly dysfunctional amid their rocky start to the 2022-23 season, and a new report spotlights how Kyrie Irving has been at the middle of it all.