Liberty's Weaver finishes tied for 29th at SoCal Regional boys golf championships

Liberty junior Ty Weaver shot a 1-under par 73 to finish tied for 29th in the CIF Southern California Regional Boys Golf Championship at Los Serranos Golf Course in Chino Hills on Wednesday.

Stockdale’s Manik Anand tied for 49th with a 1-over 75, with Mustang teammate Carrick Hentges finishing with a 6-over 80. Frontier freshman Jed Page rounded out the four Kern County golfers with a 9-over 83.

Torrey Pines won the team championship, six shots better than second-place Oaks Christian. Classical Academy was third.