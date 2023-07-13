Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu to participate in WNBA three-point contest at All-Star Weekend

May 19, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) shoots the ball against the Washington Mystics at Entertainment & Sports Arena. / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Before the WNBA All-Star Game takes place on Saturday, July 15 in Las Vegas, the Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu will get the weekend festivities started by competing in the three-point contest on Friday, July 14.

It’s the first time Ionescu will participate in the competition and it comes at a perfect time as the two-time All-Star is shooting a career-best 44.6 percent from beyond the arc in 16 games to start the season.

The 25-year-old out of Oregon will go up against five other contestants: Connecticut Suns’ DiJonai Carrington, Indiana Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell, Dallas Wings’ Arike Ogunbowale, Seattle Storm’s Sami Whitcomb, and Las Vegas Aces’ Jackie Young.

Ionescu will also take part in the skills challenge with teammate and fellow All-Star Courtney Vandersloot. They both will represent Team Stewart in the All-Star Game, joining teammate Breanna Stewart who, as captain, drafted the two of them.