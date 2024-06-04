Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Sabrina Ionescu was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the week ending June 2 by the WNBA on Tuesday.

The Liberty guard played three games in that span and averaged 20.7 points, six assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. Ionescus shot 48.7 percent (19-39) from the field and 43.5 percent (10-23) from three in those three games, all wins by the Liberty. The team was also a +24.2 while Ionescu was on the court.

Ionescu's week started with her game-high 22-point performance on May 29 against the Phoenix Mercury -- an 81-78 victory. In that contest, Ionescu became the first player in franchise history to record double-digit points with at least five assists in a single quarter after she pointed 10 points and five assists in the opening frame against the Mercury.

On May 31, a 90-79 win over the Washington Mystics, Ionescu scored a game-high 24 points and was a perfect 6-for-6 from three.

This week's honor is the sixth of Ionescu's career.