Liberty's Munoz-Rodriguez medals at state swimming championships

Liberty sophomore Sophia Munoz-Rodriguez finished ninth in the 200 intermediate medley to medal at the CIF State Swimming Championships on Saturday in Clovis.

The reigning BVarsity All-Area girls swimmer of the year qualified for the finals with an eighth-place finish in Friday's prelims with a time of 2 minutes 2.25 seconds. She was slightly slower in the final, finishing in 2:03.86.

She had a busy weekend, which also included swimming in a pair of relays on Saturday.

Munoz-Rodriguez swam the opening leg of the 200 medley relay, teaming with Gracie Dean, Rylie Moxham and Paige Bowyer to finish in 1:45.73.

She also swam the opening leg with the same lineup in the 200 free relay, which placed 12th at 1:36.46.

Boys tennis

Senior Austin Cusator and junior Zeb Duket from Bakersfield Christian finished third at the Central Section doubles championships for the second straight year. The duo was fourth in 2022.

After losing to Visalia-Redwood's Jacob Yang and Dominic Nguyen 6-2, 6-4 on Saturday morning, the tandem recovered to defeat Kendric Hsu and Alex Perry from Clovis North in the third-place match 6-1, 6-2 in San Luis Obispo.

The No. 2-seeded Cusator and Duket opened the tournament with a pair of victories on Friday, defeating Dawson Blaney and Anthony Williams from Paso Robles in the opener 6-2, 6-1 and then moved into the semifinals with a 6-3, 7-6 win over Clovis West's Ray Roush and Jeremiah Cazares.