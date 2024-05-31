Liberty's Courtney Vandersloot ruled out with back tightness vs. Mystics on Friday

The Liberty will be without their starting point guard, Courtney Vandersloot, for Friday's game against the Washington Mystics.

Vandersloot was listed as questionable earlier in the day, but Coach Sandy Brondello confirmed the change in status prior to tip and that Vandersloot would sit out the game with back tightness.

Brondello cited the upcoming Commissioner's Cup Tournament as a reason for giving the 35-year-old guard some rest. The first Cup matchup starts Saturday. The Liberty's first Commissioner's Cup game will be Sunday against the Indiana Fever.

In seven games this season, Vandersloot is averaging 7.6 points on 42 percent shooting while dishing five assists per game. During Wednesday's win over the Phoenix Mercury, Vandersloot scored six points on 2-of-10 shooting with two assists and five rebounds in 26 minutes.