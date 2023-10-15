Liberty's Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu earn All-WNBA First and Second Team honors

May 19, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) encourages Liberty center Stefanie Dolson (31) and Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) against the Washington Mystics in the third quarter at Entertainment & Sports Arena. / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Liberty forward Breanna Stewart was named to the 2023 All-WNBA First Team and guard Sabrina Ionescu was selected to the Second Team, the league announced on Sunday.

The pair helped carry the Liberty to a stellar regular season and the teams fifth championship appearance. They are just the third-ever All-WNBA Liberty teammate duo, and the first since 2015.



For Stewart, the 2023 WNBA MVP, this is her fifth-career First Team honor. She appeared in all 40 games this season and averaged a career-high in points per game (23) and assists per game (3.8) while also posting 9.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks.

The UConn product's four 40-point games set the WNBA single-season record, while also tying the all-time league record for career games of such feat.



Ionescu lands on the Second Team for the second time in her career after a terrific season of her own. She averaged 17 points, 5.4 assists, and 5.6 rebounds across 36 contests.

Ionescu was the only player in the league to average at least 16 points, five rebounds, and five assists during the regular season.

Not only was the 25-year-old's 44.8 percent shooting from three-point range this season a career-high, it also set a new WNBA single-season record (minimum 200 three-point attempts).

The sharpshooter passed Diana Taurasi’s single-season three-point record of 121, finishing the season with 128 made threes while also winning the three-point contest during All-Star weekend, making history in the final round with 37 points and shooting 25-for-27.