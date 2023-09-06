Liberty's Breanna Stewart named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for third time this season

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) at Barclays Center / Wendell Cruz - USA TODAY Sports

As she continues to make a push for her second MVP award, Liberty forward Breanna Stewart has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for the third time this season.

Stewart also took home the award in May and July.

During the month of August, Stewart led the Liberty to a 9-1 record while averaging 22.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.3 blocks. She also broke the Liberty's single-season scoring and rebounding records and became the first player in WNBA history to record three 40-point games in a single season.

Stewart's first season in New York has been an overwhelming success. The UConn product has helped lead the Liberty to a 30-7 record, easily the winningest season in team history. And while Las Vegas' A'ja Wilson is considered the favorite to win MVP, Stewart is certainly in the conversation.