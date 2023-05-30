Liberty's Breanna Stewart named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

With the WNBA season now underway, the Liberty’s Breanna Stewart was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 28.

In the three games played during that span, Stewart averaged 26 points, 10 rebounds, 3.7 assists and three steals on 53.2 percent shooting from the field (45 percent from three) to help New York get out to a 2-1 start to its season.

Stewart, who signed with the Liberty during the offseason after spending six seasons with the Seattle Storm, made her Barclays Center debut on May 21 and dropped a career-high 45 points, the most by any player in under 31 minutes in WNBA history and the most points scored in a single game in Liberty’s franchise history.

The first overall pick in the 2016 WNBA draft followed that up with a game-high 21 points against the Connecticut Sun on May 27. Her 78 combined points over three games to start the season and 66 points in a two-game span are also franchise records.