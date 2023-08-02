LIberty's Breanna Stewart named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for July

May 19, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots the ball as Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes (15) and Mystics center Shakira Austin (0) defend in the second quarter at Entertainment & Sports Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The WNBA named Breanna Stewart the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for July on Wednesday.

The first-year Liberty player had an incredible month, posting a league-best 24.5 points per game along with 8.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists. She shot 45.3 percent from the field, 41 percent from three and nearly 88 percent from the line.

New York had 11 games in July and Stewart led them to a 9-2 record while also setting a number of franchise milestones.

She set the Liberty franchise record for most career 40-point games after her 43-point performance on July 5, and became the first player with multiple 40-point games in a season since 2018. In that span, Stewart became just the second player in WNBA history to record a 40-point, 12-rebound, five-assist game.

Stewart became the fastest player in Liberty history to 500 points and became the first player with a 25-point, five-rebound, five-assist half when she did so on July 27. Stewart joined another UConn alum, Maya Moore, as the only players to have recorded 500 points, 200 rebounds, and 50 made threes through their first 25 games of the season on July 30. Moore achieved that in her MVP season of 2014.

July marks the second Player of the Month honor for Stewart this season and the fifth of her career.



