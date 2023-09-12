Liberty's Breanna Stewart named 2023 AP Player of the Year

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) at Barclays Center / Wendell Cruz - USA TODAY Sports

In her first season with the Liberty, Breanna Stewart was named this year’s Associated Press Player of the Year for the third time in her career – the most all-time in the WNBA. It’s also the first time a Liberty player has won the award in the franchise’s history.

Stewart, who played in all 40 games this season, averaged a career-high in points per game (23) and assists per game (3.8) while also averaging 9.3 boards per game to go along with 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks.

A five-time All-Star including this season, Stewart, who was born in North Syracuse, spent the first six seasons of her career with the Seattle Storm, who drafted her No. 1 overall in the 2016 WNBA Draft before returning to the Big Apple to sign with the Liberty during the offseason to link up with Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and others.

On top of the Player of the Year honor, which Stewart has now won in back-to-back seasons, the 29-year-old was also selected to the All-AP First-Team for the sixth time in her career.

Meanwhile, Ionescu, a former No. 1 overall pick herself, was selected to the 2023 All-AP Second-Team after another All-Star season.

Playing in her fourth season in New York, the 25-year-old Ionescu averaged 17 points per game, 5.4 assists, and 5.6 rebounds across 36 contests. She was the only player in the league to average at least 16 points, five rebounds, and five assists during the regular season.

Not only was Ionescu’s 44.8 percent shooting from three-point range this season a career-high, it set a new WNBA single-season record (minimum 200 three-point attempts).

The sharpshooter also passed Diana Taurasi’s single-season three-point record of 121, finishing the season with 128 made threes while also winning the three-point contest during All-Star weekend, making history in the final round with 37 points and shooting 25-for-27.

Stewart and Ionescu’s seasons helped lead the Liberty to a franchise-best record of 32-8 and a first-place finish in the Eastern Conference.