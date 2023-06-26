Liberty's Breanna Stewart named 2023 WNBA All-Star Game captain

May 19, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) encourages Liberty center Stefanie Dolson (31) and Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) against the Washington Mystics in the third quarter at Entertainment & Sports Arena. / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

In just her first season with the New York Liberty, forward Breanna Stewart has been voted as a team captain and starter for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game that's set to take place on July 15 in Las Vegas, the league announced Sunday.

It's the former UConn star's fifth All-Star nod and her second consecutive season as a team captain. She also becomes the first player in Liberty history to be named an All-Star Game captain.

Stewart has led the Liberty to a 9-3 record and has averaged 22.5 points (second in WNBA), 10.4 rebounds (league-leader), 4.1 assists, 1.9 blocks (fourth in WNBA) and 1.4 steals (tied for seventh in WNBA) per game this season.

The former MVP is shooting 47 percent from the field, 36.5 percent from three, and 84.3 percent from the free throw line through 12 contests. Additionally, she was the first player in WNBA history to record at least 200 points, 100 rebounds, and 40 assists through the first 10 games of a season.

Prior to Sunday's game against the Washington Mystics, Stewart spoke about her time in New York and her decision to join the Liberty after six seasons with the Seattle Storm.



"I mean coming to New York has definitely exceeded my expectations," Stewart said. "Obviously knew that it was going to be a lot of excitement and buzz, but also just a way that I've kind of fit into this franchise with the team related with the players, the staff. It's been great. It's hard to compare New York versus Seattle because they're very special in their own ways. I'm really happy with my decision to be here and looking forward to what we can continue to do this season."

The Las Vegas Aces' A'Ja Wilson was named the other team captain and the WNBA's coaches will select the 12 All-Star reserves on Saturday, July 1. The WNBA All-Star Game Selection Special will take place on Saturday, July 8 at 1:00 p.m.