Liberty's Breanna Stewart earns Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors for second time this season

May 19, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) drives to the basket against the Washington Mystics at Entertainment & Sports Arena. / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

For the second time this season, Liberty forward Breanna Stewart has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

In the last week, Stewart averaged 28.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 59.5 percent from the floor and a whopping 60.0 percent (6-of-10) from three-point range, leading the Liberty to a pair of wins.

The UConn product is quickly racking up the awards during her first season in New York, as she also took home Player of the Week honors during the first week of the WNBA season, as well as the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for the month of May.

Stewart, a prized free agent addition this past offseason, has helped the Liberty start the season 6-2, just 1.0 game back of the Connecticut Sun for the best record in the conference.