NEW: Liberty WR transfer CJ Daniels commits to LSU

There were a lot of reports on Saturday that CJ Daniels would be transferring from Liberty to LSU. Nothing official has been released until now.

On Sunday, Daniels officially committed to playing for the LSU Tigers next season.

Daniels is a great pickup for Garrett Nussmeier and the LSU offense. He was the leading receiver for the Flames last season and played in 14 games while making 55 receptions for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound wide receiver from Lilburn, Georgia, was a junior, so he will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Daniels joins a wide receiver room with Aaron Anderson, Kyren Lacy, Shelton Sampson, Kyle Parker and Chris Hilton Jr. There should be a lot of opportunities for him to make a big impact for the Tigers next fall.

The only question remaining is, who will the offensive coordinator be? When Brian Kelly names the new offensive coordinator, we will know a lot more about the type of offense LSU will run.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire