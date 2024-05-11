Liberty wins CUSA Softball Championship 4-3 in walk-off against New Mexico State

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (WFXR)—Liberty University Softball defeated the New Mexico State Aggies in a thrilling 4-3 win to capture the Conference USA Championship on Saturday, May 11.

The Flames and the Aggies were all tied up at three heading in the bottom of the ninth. Liberty had a runner on second with no outs when catcher Savannah Jessee lined a base hit into the left-center field gap that got behind the left-fielder, scoring the game-winning run.

Flames walk it off, winning the CUSA title 4-3 on a walk-off double by Savannah Jessee! Ticket punched to the NCAA Tournament!



@cbsssportsnet pic.twitter.com/UMMhXoj7Mu — Liberty Softball (@LibertySB) May 11, 2024

With the conference tournament win, Liberty automatically enters the Women’s College World Series.

