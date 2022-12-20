NFL Expert Picks Predictions Odds Week 16
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 16 including Jaguars at Jets, Seahawks at Chiefs, Giants at Vikings, Eagles at Cowboys
The Falcons placed Caleb Huntley on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday. It was an expected move after the running back injured an Achilles’ tendon early in Sunday’s game against the Saints. Head coach Arthur Smith said Monday that Huntley was done for the year. The team didn’t add another running back in a corresponding [more]
Jerry Jones made it sound like the Dallas Cowboys' signing of Odell Beckham Jr. was inevitable last week. Now, he's changing his tune.
Tua Tagovailoa has become popular.
Micah Parsons has been the favorite to win the award since Week 2.
According to a report from FootballScoop Tuesday morning, Arlington Martin (Texas) High School head coach Bob Wager is "a strong candidate" to join new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule's staff for the 2023 season. What exactly Wager's role within Rhule's program will be isn't yet known.
Quarterback Gardner Minshew won’t be getting any reps during the Eagles’ Tuesday’s walkthrough practice. Minshew has been excused from the team’s walkthrough because he will be attending and speaking at Mike Leach’s funeral. Leach, who died last week, coached Minshew at Washington State and the quarterback shared how much the relationship meant to him. “He [more]
Mike McCarthy says the interceptions are unfortunate but he says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is playing at a high level and wants him to keep firing.
Any team that makes the playoffs has a shot to win the Super Bowl, but only eight of the teams really have a chance to be champs.
Blackman senior wide receiver Jacob Page committed to Colorado and Coach Deion Sanders on Monday.
Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate in his third NFL season while leading the Eagles to an NFL-best 13-1 start.
Social media reacts to how the end of the Packers-Rams finished and how it played into the over-under.
The Rams didn't have the right cleats in stock for Baker Mayfield, so they had to paint his pair from Cleveland
Amid statewide complaints about Tennessee’s third-grade retention law, legislative Republicans are likely to butt heads over efforts to tweak the measure in 2023. House Education Administration Committee Chairman Mark White, an East Memphis Republican, said this week he hopes to find middle ground between the new state law and school districts, which are complaining about […]
The Cowboys opened as 1.5-point favorites, but the spread is now approaching a touchdown.
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes complimented Smith for throwing a perfect spiral every time.
#USC and Lincoln Riley just brought in the No. 2 linebacker in the transfer portal. You can imagine the excitement which lit up Trojan Twitter.
The 49ers need to spend less time striving for the No. 2 seed. NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco has more in this week's version of 49ers overreactions.