Liberty vs. Sun WNBA Semifinals prediction
Reeta Hubbard and Natalie make their predictions for the WNBA Playoff series between the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun, dicsussing how the two teams match up the series tied at 1-1.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
The Sun know what they need to pull off an upset and carry on into a second consecutive Finals appearance after losing center Brionna Jones to an Achilles injury a month into the season.
Stewart's five blocks tied the franchise record for blocks in a playoff game and the stat-stuffing performance capped a long, emotional day in Brooklyn for both sides of the series.
