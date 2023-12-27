Liberty vs. Oregon: Predictions and odds for the 2024 Fiesta Bowl game

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix walks off the field after the the No. 6 Oregon Ducks defeated the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

The 53rd Annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl will feature the No. 23 Liberty Flames and No. 8 Oregon Ducks, who will be meeting each other for the first time at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Oregon Ducks had high hopes of earning a place in the College Football Playoff, but their dreams were shattered after a loss to Washington in the Pac-12 final. However, the Ducks are now preparing for their second appearance in the Fiesta Bowl in the last four seasons.

Heisman Trophy finalist Bo Nix will lead Oregon's offense in the bowl game against Liberty. The Ducks are currently ranked second in the nation in passing offense, total offense, and scoring. Nix had an outstanding final season as a Duck, leading the nation in passing touchdowns with 40 and averaging 318.8 passing yards per game.

On the other hand, the undefeated Liberty Flames made program and Conference USA history by earning their first New Year’s Six bowl game against the Oregon Ducks. Since becoming a member of the FBS, Liberty has made five consecutive bowl games and has won three out of the four that were played. The Flames are considered significant underdogs in the Fiesta Bowl against the Ducks.

College Football: Oregon quarterback Bo Nix finishes third in Heisman Trophy balloting

2024 Fiesta Bowl: No. 23 Liberty Flames vs. No. 8 Oregon Ducks Predictions:

BetMGM: Oregon will win

Staff writes: "Based on recent trends, the winning team model predicts Oregon will win this bowl game with 95.0% confidence."

ESPN: Ducks have a 89% chance to win

According to the ESPN Matchup Predictor, the Oregon Ducks have a 89.9% chance of beating the Liberty Flames in the Fiesta Bowl.

Bleacher Nation: Ducks will win

Staff writes: "Our prediction for Oregon vs. Liberty sees the Ducks (-850 on the moneyline) as the pick to win. For the over/under, we recommend betting on the under at 65.5 points."

CBS Sports: Ducks will dominate

Staff writes: "Liberty was never truly tested on defense as it didn't face a top-50 scoring offense all season. Oregon also has a massive advantage in terms of protecting the ball, as it committed the third-fewest turnovers in the nation, while Liberty has the 14th-most giveaways in the country. With these factors, the model has Oregon winning by over three touchdowns and covering well over 50% of the time."

College football bowl game rankings: The 41 postseason matchups from best to worst

2024 Fiesta Bowl: No. 23 Liberty Flames vs. No. 8 Oregon Ducks odds, betting lines:

The Oregon Ducks are favorites to defeat the Liberty Flames, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds.

Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NCAA betting promos in 2023.

Spread: Oregon (-17.5)

Moneyline: Oregon(-900); Flames (+575)

Over/under: 67

2023 bowl game schedule:

College Football: Bowl game schedule for the 2023-24 season: A full guide for fans

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 Fiesta Bowl: Predictions and odds for Liberty vs. Oregon