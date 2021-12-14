Liberty vs Eastern Michigan: LendingTree Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines: Saturday, December 18

Liberty vs Eastern Michigan: LendingTree Bowl How To Watch

Date: Saturday, December 18

Game Time: 5:45 pm ET

Venue: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Records: Eastern Michigan (7-5), Liberty (7-5)

Liberty vs Eastern Michigan LendingTree Bowl Preview

– Both teams will be looking to get past rough finishes to end with something positive.

It was a massively disappointing season for a Liberty program that ripped through several ACC teams in 2020 before closing out with a victory over an unbeaten Coastal Carolina.

The 2021 version came into the year full of experience led by dynamic quarterback Malik Willis and a great running game, and it all fell flat as the season wore on.

– It was a good team, but there were too many turnovers, too much inconsistency, and way too many penalties. The Flames lost their last three games by a combined score of 100-44, but the losses came against Ole Miss, Louisiana, and Army – three of the better teams on the slate.

– Eastern Michigan couldn’t run, couldn’t stop the run, and like Liberty, was wildly inconsistent including losses in two of the last three games. However, unlike the Flames, there aren’t any flags – it was No. 1 in the nation in fewest penalties – and the team didn’t beat itself.

The offense had its moments and the passing game is okay, but there’s a big problem when the ground attack doesn’t work.

Why Liberty, Eastern Michigan Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

LendingTree Bowl Top Players To Know

Why Eastern Michigan Will Win The LendingTree Bowl

Liberty has been a turnover machine over the second half of the season.

It wasn’t bad over the first five games, and then the interceptions were flowing, the fumbles were there in a loss to Louisiana, and the season ended with 11 turnovers in the last three games – all losses – and 18 in the last eight games. Eastern Michigan doesn’t force a ton of takeaways, but it’s 5-0 when coming up with two or more.

It’s more than that, though, when it comes to the Eagles and Flames.

Liberty has a big penalty problem to go along with the turnovers. It’s among the worst teams in college football in penalties and yards after getting flagged, and Eastern Michigan is No. 1 in the nation in fewest penalties.

Eastern Michigan has to get its good passing game going, the pass rush has to get through the leaky Liberty O line, and …

Why Liberty Will Win The LendingTree Bowl

Malik Willis. Which one will show up?

A strong pro prospect with all the skills, he’s been way too erratic over the final kick. The accuracy hasn’t been there and the interceptions have been been a problem, but when he’s on – with his legs as well as his arm – he can take over games.

He’s not alone. There are strong parts in the backfield to get the ground attack going, and everything should work just fine against an Eastern Michigan run defense that doesn’t get into the backfield and gives up yards in chunks.

The fewer throws from Willis – even with his NFL talent – the better.

Eastern Michigan can throw the ball, but there’s not a whole lot happening down the field, and now it has to deal with a strong Liberty secondary that gives up just 174 passing yards per game.

Liberty vs Eastern Michigan: LendingTree Bowl, What’s Going To Happen

With the exception of the strange turnover-filled loss to ULM, Liberty rolls the okay-to-mediocre and loses to the good.

Eastern Michigan is fine.

It’s a solid Eagle team that plays hard and stays in games – it’ll show up in this – but if the Liberty parts come together and the mistakes slow down for 60 minutes, Hugh Freeze’s team will have this. Willis and the Liberty skill parts are too good.

Eastern Michigan is 1-4 all-time in bowl games – the 1987 victory over San Jose State in the California Bowl. Liberty in its two bowl games under Freeze? 2-for-2.

LendingTree Bowl: Liberty vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Lines

Liberty 34, Eastern Michigan 26

Line: Liberty -9, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: “Die Hard” (as a Christmas movie)

1: “A Very Boy Band Holiday”

