Liberty transfer edge Stephen Sings V commits to Auburn football

AUBURN — A player familiar with coach Hugh Freeze is joining Auburn football.

Stephen Sings V, a transfer edge from Liberty who spent three seasons with the Flames under Freeze, committed to the Tigers via Twitter on Saturday. Sings appeared in 25 games at Liberty, totaling 48 tackles, seven sacks, four pass deflections and a fumble recovery.

In 2022, the 6-foot-3, 255-pound Sings logged 13 tackles and a career-high 3.5 sacks.

A three-star recruit coming out of Charlotte, North Carolina, Sings was tabbed by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 878 player in the Class of 2020 and the 28th-best recruit in the state. He held more than a dozen offers, including one from Auburn, per 247Sports.

Sings originally committed to Virginia Tech in July 2019, but decommitted in October of that same year before flipping to Liberty.

He's the seventh incoming transfer since the Tigers wrapped up spring practice April 8, joining wide receivers Caleb Burton (Ohio State) and Jyaire Shorter (North Texas), pass rusher Jalen McLeod (Appalachian State), linebacker Larry Nixon III (North Texas), offensive lineman Jaden Muskrat (Tulsa) and quarterback Payton Thorne (Michigan State).

Sings is the 19th player overall to transfer to Auburn since Freeze was hired in November.

