Liberty transfer Dre Butler chooses Michigan State football

In the midst of the madness during the early signing period, Michigan State has quietly picked up another piece to add to their defensive line. Liberty transfer Dre Butler has made the decision to commit to Michigan State.

Butler spent the first two years of his college career at Auburn, before transferring to Liberty for this past season.

In 20 games over the past 3 seasons, Butler has recorded 43 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Ready to begin my next chapter in life. To my liberty family i truly love y’all and I’m always one phone call away but with that being said I am committing to Michigan state University 🙏🏾🙏🏾🤝🏾💚💚@CoachKhalif @Coach_mtucker @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/S17YkVmqGZ — DRE BUTLER🏈🔥 (@DreButler23) December 21, 2022

