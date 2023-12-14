Liberty Transfer CB set to visit Texas A&M this weekend

Texas A&M and new head coach Mike Elko will host several players from the transfer portal this weekend, including three players from Oregon State (cornerback Jermod McCoy, safety Akili Arnold, and linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold), and now, former Liberty cornerback Preston Hodge will reportedly join for an official campus visit. The news was first reported by AggiesToday, and confirmed by Rivals’ Adam Gorney.

Focusing on building depth in the secondary, Elko has already secured a commitment from former Kansas State CB Will Lee JrWill Lee Jr., who is essentially a plug-and-play cornerback heading into the 2024 season.

Needing more starting-caliber production to pair with Lee, Hodge, a Texas native, produced 48 tackles and two interceptions during his 2023 sophomore season, and stands at 5’11” and nearly 200 pounds.

While some still helmet scout, production is production, and the last thing the Aggies need is more inexperience and lack of size at one of the more vital positions on the field. Honestly, Elko and his staff will need to secure commitments from at least two or three more defensive packs to feel safe heading into go spring.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire