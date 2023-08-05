Liberty top Lynx to spoil Collier’s return, Whalen’s celebration

Pretty much from start to finish, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve liked how her team played defense Friday, how much her team made the New York Liberty work for a good shot, how the Lynx fought to stay in the game for three-plus quarters even when their offense struggled.

But that rebounding.

"Our first-shot defense was really good,'' Reeve said. "We just didn't have the will — the collective will — to do the little things it takes to win possessions and win a game against a good team.''

Taking full advantage of the Lynx missing Dorka Juhász (hamstring), the Liberty used dominant rebounding to close out a 76-66 victory over Minnesota at Target Center on a night that began with the franchise honoring Lindsay Whalen for being named to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Dominant? New York (21-6) had a 25-10 edge on second-chance points

In the fourth quarter alone, New York out-rebounded Minnesota 16-4, grabbing 11 offensive rebounds and scoring 14 second-chance points.

Liberty center Jonquel Jones (15 points, 17 rebounds) got all five of her offensive rebounds in the final 10 minutes.

The Lynx (13-15), who won at New York without Napheesa Collier a week ago, had her back Friday. She scored 18 points in her return from a sprained ankle, in 35-plus minutes of play. The Lynx were up a point late in the third quarter when Sabrina Ionescu (18 points) hit a three-pointer at the end to push the Liberty up two.

Then, New York coach Sandy Brondello put four of her starters out to start the fourth against mainly Lynx reserves. The result: Three Lynx fouls called in the first 25 seconds, four in the first minute and a 10-3 start to the quarter resulting in a nine-point Liberty lead the Lynx couldn't recover from. The Liberty (22) took twice as many shots as the Lynx (11) in the fourth.

"Everything changed in those 25 seconds,'' Reeve said.

On the offensive end, the Lynx's struggles from behind the arc (3-for-16) made the points harder to come by; the Lynx scored just 24 second-half points. But even in New York's 18-10 fourth quarter, they were held to 32% shooting.

But that rebounding.

"It's just a want-to to get to the ball,'' said Kayla McBride (14 points). "In the fourth quarter, we came out flat.''

BOXSCORE: New York 76, Lynx 66

Still, the Lynx fought back to within six on McBride's three with 5:24 left, only to have Jones score on a put-back at the other end. Jessica Shepard (seven points, 11 rebounds) scored with 3:45 left to make it a six-point game again, but Jones had another put-back.

Four Liberty starters were in double figures, with Betnijah Laney and Breanna Stewart each scoring 17.

Point guard Lindsay Allen had nine points and 10 assists.

But that rebounding.

New York had 15 missed shots in the fourth quarter. The Lynx only had three defensive rebounds.

Reeve, for one, wasn't ready to use not having Juhász as an excuse.

"She's not going to get all the rebounds,'' Reeve said. "I don't live like that. I think every player who is in the game should be able to rebound. Obviously, Dorka couldn't play today. Somebody else rebound. It's not like she's leading the league in rebounding.''