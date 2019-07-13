Liberty-Storm Preview

The Seattle Storm's longest losing streak of the season has ended. That slide included a loss to the New York Liberty at home.

As these clubs meet for the second time in 12 days, the Storm look to avenge last week's defeat Sunday against the Liberty.

Seattle (9-8) got back on track for the moment with a 95-81 win over Dallas on Friday, snapping both a three-game losing streak at home and overall. Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis had 18 points off the bench while Jordin Canada and Natasha Howard each added 14 as five players scored in double figures for the Storm, who led by 20 after one quarter and shot 54.8 percent, including 14 of 23 from 3-point range, on the night.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"We just had to come (back) home and defend our home court," Canada, who also posted a career-high 12 assists with five steals and no turnovers, told the Storm's television broadcast. "We needed to get back basics.

"I thought (Friday) we came out with great energy and sustained it all the way through."

It was June 21 and 23, the last time Seattle won two games in a row. In order to do that again and salvage a split of this six-game home stretch, the Storm must find a way to beat the Liberty (7-9), something they were unable to do July 3 on the same American Airlines Arena floor where these squads will meet again.

The Storm led 70-60 after three quarters, but New York scored the first 10 points of the final period and outscored Seattle 24-13 in the fourth. Tina Charles had 26 points and Kia Nurse added 24 for the Liberty, who shot 49.3 percent and forced 15 turnovers while overcoming 16 of their own to prevail.

Story continues

That victory was part of a season-high four-game winning streak for New York. However, after winning at Phoenix two days later, the Liberty have lost consecutive games to Las Vegas and Chicago by a combined 48 points.

They led 33-27 at Chicago early in the second quarter before the Sky went on a 28-2 run to take control and hand the Liberty a 99-83 road loss Friday night. Kia Nurse (16.1 points per game) scored 18, while Charles (18.4 ppg) was held to 13 for a second consecutive contest.

Mercedes Russell scored a season-high 19 against New York last week, while Howard (17.6 ppg) added 15. Canada (10.5 ppg) had 10 points and is averaging 13.2 in her last five games.