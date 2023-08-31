Liberty All-Star Sabrina Ionescu makes WNBA history in just four years

On Monday, night the New York Liberty defeated the Las Vegas Aces, 94-85. Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu made WNBA history in the win, becoming the first player to record 600 rebounds and 600 assists through her first four seasons.

This season, Ionescu is averaging 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. She has been having a fantastic season and was named a WNBA All-Star. During WNBA All-Star Weekend, she won the 3-Point Contest and shattered the record held by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry by amassing 37 points.

Sabrina Ionescu is the 1st player in WNBA history to record 600 rebounds and 600 assists through her first 4 WNBA seasons. pic.twitter.com/RZy45HZ7Sp — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 29, 2023

With the Liberty’s win on Monday, they handed the Aces their sixth loss of the season. The Aces sit in the top spot in the league with the Liberty, who sit at a comfortable second, slowly closing the gap.

The Liberty’s next game is Friday at the Barclays Center against the Connecticut Sun. The Sun sit third in the league and are nipping at the heels of the Liberty.

