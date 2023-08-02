Liberty star Breanna Stewart named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for July

Breanna Stewart broke records and collected some hardware in the month of July.

The forward was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for July on Wednesday after a historic showing. The 28-year-old averaged a league-best 24.5 points while grabbing 8.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in the Liberty’s 9-2 July run.

Her July performance included setting a franchise record for the most 40-point games after she dropped 43 points on July 5 in the Liberty’s win over the Phoenix Mercury.

The 43-point performance was one of many excellent showings as she recorded the second-ever WNBA game of at least 40 points, 12 rebounds and five assists and the second 30-point, 10 rebounds, five assists and zero-turnover game.

Along the way, Stewart became the fastest Liberty player to 500 points in a single season. She also joined Maya Moore — who did so in her 2014 MVP season — to total 500 points, 200 rebounds, and 50 made threes through their first 25 games of the season on July 30.

Stewart earned her second Player of the Month award this season, fifth of her career and 15th in Liberty history.

The Liberty’s next matchup will come on Aug. 4 against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center.