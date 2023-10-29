Liberty star Breanna Stewart announces birth of her son

New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart announced the birth of her second child on Sunday.

“Welcome to the world little man,” the reigning WNBA MVP captioned a photo on Instagram of daughter Ruby holding the baby boy Theo Josep Stewart Xargay who was born Oct. 25.

“Your mama was a trooper,” the post adds, referring to Stewart’s wife Marta Xagray.

The couple previously announced the pregnancy on Mother’s Day.

Baby Theo was born a week after Stewart, 29, and the Liberty fell in the WNBA Finals to the Las Vegas Aces. Stewart was voted as the league’s most valuable player in September.

Shortly after the season ended, Liberty GM Jonathan Kolb said the team intends to “core” Stewart to keep her from entering free agency.

Stewart hasn’t decided whether or not she will play overseas during the WNBA offseason.

“Once we get into a good groove of having two [kids], which I’m not sure when that group comes, we’ll figure out the rest,” Stewart said last week before Theo was born.