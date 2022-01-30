Liberty, UConn product Stefanie Dolson agree to terms on multiyear deal: report

Stefanie Dolson Chicago Sky

Free agent center Stefanie Dolson has agreed to a multiyear deal with the New York Liberty, according to a report Sunday by Chantel Jennings of The Athletic.

Dolson -- a UConn product born in Port Jervis, N.Y. -- played her first three WNBA seasons with the Washington Mystics before spending the last five seasons with the Chicago Sky. In her eight seasons, the 6-foot-5 Dolson has averaged 9.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 block per game.

Aside from her physical skills, Dolson also brings a championship pedigree to the Liberty. At UConn, Dolson helped the Huskies win two NCAA titles in 2013 and '14, and she helped the Sky win the WNBA title this past season.

The two-time All-Star joins a Liberty team that is on the rise. After going just 2-20 in 2020, the Liberty rebounded to win 12 games this past season and make the playoffs.

Dolson joins a Liberty roster that includes Betnijah Laney, Sabrina Ionescu and Michaela Onyenwere, among others.

The Liberty have also hired a new head coach, adding former Phoenix Mercury head coach Sandy Brondello earlier this offseason.