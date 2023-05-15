Liberty sign All-Star Sabrina Ionescu to contract extension through 2025 season

Jun 1, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) celebrate after the Indiana Fever call timeout in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / © Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Liberty announced on Monday afternoon that star guard Sabrina Ionescu has been signed to a contract extension through the 2025 season.

Ionescu earned her first WNBA All-Star appearance in 2022, averaging 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists while leading the Liberty to 16 regular season wins and a playoff appearance.

Ionescu, 25, was selected first overall by the Liberty in the 2020 draft following one of the most decorated collegiate careers in the history of the game. While at the University of Oregon, Ionescu won just about every major Player of the Year Award in 2020, including the Naismith and John Wooden Awards.

With Ionescu now teaming up with Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot, among others, the Liberty head into their 2023 season with high hopes, and they’ll get things started on Friday night, when they tip off their regular season against the Washington Mystics.