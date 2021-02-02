Liberty sign 2020 Most Improved Player Betnijah Laney

The Telegraph

Bryson DeChambeau’s well-trailed plan to employ a 48in driver to overpower Augusta National in April is in tatters after the game’s two governing bodies finally decided to put research into action and begin the process of reining back the big hitters. An announcement by the R&A and the US Golf Association on Tuesday essentially paves the way for The Masters to limit the length of driver that can be used at their major, at the same time as making it almost certain that a tournament ball will be introduced on the Tours in the forthcoming years and that there will be other restrictions on equipment. It was the landmark day for which the purists – including the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods – had been waiting since the powers-that-be signalled last February that, with the 'Distance Insights' project, they were ready at last to tackle the professional game’s length issue that their joint studies indicated is “critical to the future of the game”. The pandemic pressed pause on the progress, but it has resumed and has at last reached what they are labelling the “solution phase”. With Martin Slumbers, the R&A chief executive, confirming to Telegraph Sport that a radical overhaul of the professional is all but inevitable – “it is highly unlikely that we will end up doing nothing”. They will now start collecting feedback regarding the potential use of a local rule that specifies the use of clubs and balls intended to result in shorter hitting distances. Golf's growing distance problem is causing great courses to be ruined They have chosen to go down the “local rule” so as to ensure that golf continues to have one set of rules to which professionals and amateurs of all grades will adhere. “Local rules” are not part of the official rule book, but are a modification of a rule or an additional rule that any tournament committee can adopt for a particular competition. So the rules would, in fact, be different in practice and it would ultimately mean that while the weekend hacker will still be able to use the best technology can offer – there is clearly no appetite in altering things significantly at recreational level – the pros will face game-changing restrictions. Except Slumbers does not see it that way. “The local rule could be applied on a much wider scale than simply the pro game, or the elite amateur game,” he said. “I think it’s misleading to say its is just about elite golf." No doubt, the lawyers will become, and are already, involved, with the equipment makers desperate to protect their billion-dollar industry, but the hope is that agreement can be reached following the conclusion of the feedback stage in November. “This is a serious problem and this is the time for serious thinking and I am confident the game and its many facets can come together to do what is right for our sport,” Slumbers said.